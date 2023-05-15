Aviva PLC Buys 51,845 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

