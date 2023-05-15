MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,759 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $84.77 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $85.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

