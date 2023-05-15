GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDS stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

