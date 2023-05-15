Assure (IONM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 16th. Analysts expect Assure to post earnings of ($3.16) per share and revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter.

Assure Stock Down 39.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONM opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Assure has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Insider Activity at Assure

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of Assure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,125 shares in the company, valued at $756,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,989 shares of company stock worth $80,976 over the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assure Company Profile

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Assure from $60.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

