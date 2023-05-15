VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXXGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.

VOXX opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $284.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOXX. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 3,014,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in VOXX International in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

