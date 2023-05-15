VOXX International (VOXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th.
VOXX International Price Performance
VOXX opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $284.16 million, a P/E ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOXX. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of VOXX International
VOXX International Company Profile
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
- Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
- Nasdaq 100 Hits 2023 Highs As Google, Amazon Join The Tech Rally
- Does Meta Platforms Stock Have More Upside?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.