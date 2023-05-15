Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 53.64%. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.93 on Monday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- Boeing’s April Delivery Decline Sparks New Deals
- Tesla Recalls Chinese Vehicles, Is Trust Intact?
- Nasdaq 100 Hits 2023 Highs As Google, Amazon Join The Tech Rally
- Does Meta Platforms Stock Have More Upside?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.