Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 53.64%. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.93 on Monday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

(Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

