Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 56,601 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Tyson Foods worth $257,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $846,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

