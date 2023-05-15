Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 984,770 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 984,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Halliburton worth $259,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL opened at $28.61 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

