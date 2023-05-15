Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $260.89 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of GATX worth $260,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX Announces Dividend

NYSE GATX opened at $111.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

