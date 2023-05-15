Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $267.32 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,867,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.08% of Old National Bancorp worth $267,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John V. Moran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 and have sold 84,308 shares valued at $1,510,217. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONB opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.