Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Popular worth $268,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Popular by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Popular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Popular by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $54.57 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

