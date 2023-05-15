Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,879 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,025,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.05% of First Horizon worth $270,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

