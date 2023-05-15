Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 4,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 431.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

