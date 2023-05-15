HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.