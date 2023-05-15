Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $271.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

