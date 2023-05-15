Prudential PLC Acquires 50,316 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,088,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HPE opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
