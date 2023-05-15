Prudential PLC Acquires 50,316 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,088,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

