Huntington National Bank Sells 3,165 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $13.83 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

