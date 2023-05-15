HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $563,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $293.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Profile

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.