Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 486.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $229.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.15.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

