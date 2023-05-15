Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,120 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Incyte by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 89,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Profile

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

