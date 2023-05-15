HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

