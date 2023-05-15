DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DexCom by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

