21,892 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 30.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UGI Stock Performance
NYSE UGI opened at $28.72 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.
UGI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
