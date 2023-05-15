Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.