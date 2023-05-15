EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.