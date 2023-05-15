EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mplx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after acquiring an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 341,839 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 406,515 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.