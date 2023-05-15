iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWY opened at $142.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.20. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.