Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

