Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,900. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $743.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $352.81 and a 1 year high of $762.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $703.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.55.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More

