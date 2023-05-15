Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $268.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

