MAI Capital Management Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.90 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

