Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 884,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

