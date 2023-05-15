10,000 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 320,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Stories

