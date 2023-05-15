Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,740 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

