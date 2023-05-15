iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

