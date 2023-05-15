Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 3,494 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 32,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq Stock Down 0.1 %
NDAQ stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.