iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $223.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.55 and a 200-day moving average of $225.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

