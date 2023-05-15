Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 17,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

