Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

