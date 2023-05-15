38,017 Shares in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCD stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

