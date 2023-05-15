Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.32 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

