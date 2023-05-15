Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 44,785 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,359,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 822,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $31.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.