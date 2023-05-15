Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGF opened at $13.96 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.