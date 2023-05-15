Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 59,045 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $71.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.99%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.