Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $139.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

