Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 13,950 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFTY opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

