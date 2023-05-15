Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NTR opened at $59.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

