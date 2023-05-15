1,574 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

