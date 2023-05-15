Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,431 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a market cap of $621.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,548.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,395 shares of company stock worth $249,156. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

