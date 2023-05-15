Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFS Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,634 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 197,059 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,092,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF opened at $29.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

